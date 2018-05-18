Ezequiel Carrera: Released by Braves organization
Carrera was released by Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
The outfielder was hitting .146/.228/.220 with one homer and four RBI in 82 at-bats over 26 games for the Stripers. Carrera will look to catch on as organizational depth with another club.
