Carrera was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Carrera struggled at the dish throughout spring training, and he'll finish with a .178 average along with four RBI and six runs scored over 22 spring games. He'll likely begin the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City after spending the entire 2018 campaign (43 games) at the Triple-A level.

