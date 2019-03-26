Dodgers' Ezequiel Carrera: Sent to minor-league camp
Carrera was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Carrera struggled at the dish throughout spring training, and he'll finish with a .178 average along with four RBI and six runs scored over 22 spring games. He'll likely begin the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City after spending the entire 2018 campaign (43 games) at the Triple-A level.
