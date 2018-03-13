Braves' Ezequiel Carrera: Joins Braves
Carrera signed a contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the deal is a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training.
Carrera has found a new home after being cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend. The 30-year-old should compete for an Opening Day starting role in the Braves' outfield, though he's likely viewed as more of a stopgap for top-prospect Ronald Acuna, who is expected to join the big club in mid-April after Atlanta secures an extra year of team control. At the very least, Carrera will be in the mix for a reserve outfield spot after hitting a respectable .282/.356/.408 in 325 plate appearances with Toronto last year.
More News
-
Ezequiel Carrera: Cut loose by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Long shot for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Signs deal with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Serving as leadoff man in second straight game•
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...