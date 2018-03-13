Carrera signed a contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the deal is a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training.

Carrera has found a new home after being cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend. The 30-year-old should compete for an Opening Day starting role in the Braves' outfield, though he's likely viewed as more of a stopgap for top-prospect Ronald Acuna, who is expected to join the big club in mid-April after Atlanta secures an extra year of team control. At the very least, Carrera will be in the mix for a reserve outfield spot after hitting a respectable .282/.356/.408 in 325 plate appearances with Toronto last year.