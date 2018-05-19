Carerra signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carerra was hitting just .146/.228/.220 in 26 games for Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization before he was released. He hit a respectable .282/.356/.408 in 131 games for Toronto last season. Carerra will report to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he'll have a chance to show he still has some of that form in him.