Dodgers' Ezequiel Carrera: Invited to camp with Dodgers
Carrera signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Dodgers on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Carrera's most recent season was his best, as he hit .282/.356/.408 in 325 plate appearances for the Blue Jays in 2017. He failed to reach the majors last season, though, and is now 31 years old with just one above-average batting line under his belt. He'll likely be forced to wait in the minors for an injury to open up a roster spot.
More News
-
Mets' Ezequiel Carrera: Inks minors deal with Mets•
-
Ezequiel Carrera: Released by Braves organization•
-
Braves' Ezequiel Carrera: Does not make Opening Day roster•
-
Braves' Ezequiel Carrera: Joins Braves•
-
Ezequiel Carrera: Cut loose by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...
-
Player Rankings: 1-10
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 1-10 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 11-20
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 11-20 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 21-30
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 21-30 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 31-40
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 31-40 in our consensus...