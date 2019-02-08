Carrera signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Dodgers on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Carrera's most recent season was his best, as he hit .282/.356/.408 in 325 plate appearances for the Blue Jays in 2017. He failed to reach the majors last season, though, and is now 31 years old with just one above-average batting line under his belt. He'll likely be forced to wait in the minors for an injury to open up a roster spot.