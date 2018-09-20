Braves' Freddie Freeman: Fills up box score

Freeman went 3-for-3 with a walk, a homer, a stolen base and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Freeman put the Braves up 2-0 with his two-run shot off Jack Flaherty in the fourth inning, marking his 23rd homer of the season. He added an RBI-single and a stolen base in the fifth frame. Freeman's 10 stolen bases are a career-high, though he's five homers shy of his 2017 total despite having played 35 more games. The first baseman is now hitting .324/.377/.515 through 18 games this month.