Braves' Ozzie Albies: Agrees to extension

Albies agreed to an extension with the Braves on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Albies will make $35 million over seven years, beginning this season, with the Braves also securing a pair of $7 million team options on the end of the deal. The deal locks up another piece of Atlanta's young core and should keep Albies in what figures to be a strong lineup for years to come. Assuming the 22-year-old plays well enough for the Braves to pick up both options, he won't become a free agent until after the 2027 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories