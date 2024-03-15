Acuna (knee) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Seeing his first game action since Feb. 29, Acuna looked a little rusty at the plate and fanned twice against Zack Littell, but the important thing is that he was back in the lineup. The 2023 NL MVP was limited to DH duties Thursday, but he hit in his usual leadoff spot and Atlanta will ease him back into defensive duties over the next few days. Acuna is back on track to be ready for Opening Day.