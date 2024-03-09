Atlanta manager Brian Snitker downplayed the idea that Acuna might run less this season due to his spring knee issue, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "He's still young and he's still at an age where he can still [steal a lot of bases]," Snitker said Thursday. "He's going to reach a time where he's going to slow down on his own. For now, you've just got to let a kid like that loose and let him play his game."

Acuna hasn't seen Grapefruit League action since Feb. 29 due to soreness in his right knee, but Atlanta is still confident that he'll be ready for Opening Day, and Snitker's comments further reinforce that the team has no long-term concerns about the injury. The 26-year-old superstar became the first player in MLB history to record a 40-70 season in 2023, and no player has ever produced back-to-back 40-40 campaigns, giving Acuna a new milestone to aim for in 2024.