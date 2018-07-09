Acuna (groin) made an appearance as a pinch hitter in the Braves' 10-3 loss to the Brewers on Sunday, notching a base hit in his lone at-bat.

The Braves withheld Acuna from the lineup for the second straight day Sunday, with manager Brian Snitker ultimately handing Charlie Culberson the start in left field. The fact that Acuna was available off the bench suggests his groin issue isn't much of a concern. After a team off day Monday, there's a good chance Acuna will be cleared to re-enter the starting nine when the Braves kick off a two-game set with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.