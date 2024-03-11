Acuna (knee) took live batting practice again Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said afterward that Acuna's right knee feels fine and the club is just waiting for the medical staff to clear the superstar to return to Grapefruit League play. Alarm bells were sounded when Acuna developed some irritation in his surgically repaired knee earlier this spring, but he's avoided a serious injury and it would appear he's basically back to 100 percent.