Braves' Sean Newcomb: Bounces back
Newcomb (6-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.
While Newcomb didn't rack up his usual number of punchouts, he still managed to generate 12 swinging strikes on 93 pitches. That was enough to keep the Nationals lineup off balance, as they managed only one extra-base hit against him. It was a nice bounce back effort after he managed to work only three innings against Boston in his last start. In addition to his strong ERA, Newcomb is now tied for third in the National League with six wins.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Three-inning start in Boston•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Cruises to win Saturday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Start bumped to Saturday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Pitches six shutout innings•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Six scoreless innings in win over Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...