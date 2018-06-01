Newcomb (6-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.

While Newcomb didn't rack up his usual number of punchouts, he still managed to generate 12 swinging strikes on 93 pitches. That was enough to keep the Nationals lineup off balance, as they managed only one extra-base hit against him. It was a nice bounce back effort after he managed to work only three innings against Boston in his last start. In addition to his strong ERA, Newcomb is now tied for third in the National League with six wins.