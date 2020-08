Houser won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Reds as the Brewers elected not to play in protest of the recent police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Reds agreed to sit out Wednesday's contest, so there won't a forfeit. It's unclear if/when the two sides intend make up the game. The Brewers could adjust their starting rotation, but Houser seems likely to receive the nod for Thursday's series finale.