Brewers' Chase Anderson: Pitches well again in loss to Cubs
Anderson (2-2) got the loss against the Cubs on Thursday despite giving up just one run on five hits over seven strong innings, striking out two and walking one as the Brewers lost 1-0.
Anderson pitched great in this one but was unlucky to come out on the short end of what was a great pitching duel with the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks. He's now got a 2.86 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP through his first 34.2 innings, and although he's not posting the strikeout totals of a fantasy ace, he's doing just about everything else at that caliber. So far, it's looking like last season's breakout that saw him emerge as an unexpectedly consistent fantasy weapon was not a fluke.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Start pushed back to Thursday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Moves to 2-1 with win over Marlins•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Shuts down Mets on Saturday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Picks up tough loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up four earned to Cardinals•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Posts strong stat-line on Opening Day•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.