Anderson (2-2) got the loss against the Cubs on Thursday despite giving up just one run on five hits over seven strong innings, striking out two and walking one as the Brewers lost 1-0.

Anderson pitched great in this one but was unlucky to come out on the short end of what was a great pitching duel with the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks. He's now got a 2.86 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP through his first 34.2 innings, and although he's not posting the strikeout totals of a fantasy ace, he's doing just about everything else at that caliber. So far, it's looking like last season's breakout that saw him emerge as an unexpectedly consistent fantasy weapon was not a fluke.