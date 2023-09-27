Yelich is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The veteran outfielder will receive a day off after the Brewers clinched the NL Central title Tuesday. Tyrone Taylor, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick will start from left to right in the outfield while Yelich sits.
