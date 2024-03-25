Brewers manager Pat Murphy confirmed Monday that his preference is to bat Yelich third this season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich was the team's leadoff hitter last season under former manager Craig Counsell, but he's mostly hit third this spring with Murphy now in charge. While the new alignment might cost Yelich some runs scored, it should boost his RBI outlook. Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick are options for the leadoff spot.