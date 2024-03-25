Brewers manager Pat Murphy confirmed Monday that his preference is to bat Yelich third this season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich was the team's leadoff hitter last season under former manager Craig Counsell, but he's mostly hit third this spring with Murphy now in charge. While the new alignment might cost Yelich some runs scored, it should boost his RBI outlook. Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick are options for the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Making spring debut over weekend•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Shines in return Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Batting leadoff in return•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out with back injury•