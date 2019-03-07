Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Adds changeup, sinker
Burnes is now working with a five-pitch mix, adding a changeup and sinker, in an effort to win a rotation spot out of camp, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports. "The most exciting part is getting through a lineup three times," Burnes said. "It'll be nice to work through an order, have to think through pitch sequencing. It'll be good."
He showed last season that his fastball/slider combo was deadly in relief, but he is going to need more than a couple pitches to turn a lineup over multiple times. The plan will be for Burnes to use the fastball, slider and occassional curveball the first time through before introducing the changeup and sinker. He apparently had an excellent changeup in college, but lost feel for the pitch after altering his mechanics in pro ball. Eight Brewers pitchers are competing for five rotation spots, but Murray concludes for a variety of reasons that it is highly likely Burnes wins one of the five spots.
