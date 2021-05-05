Lauer (1-1) allowed six runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out seven across six innings Tuesday to take the loss against the Phillies.

Lauer surrendered three home runs, which accounted for five of his six earned runs. His line was spared by four unearned runs, which came after Travis Shaw misplaced a ball at third base in the the third inning. Even so, it was a concerning performance for Lauer, who allowed 1.6 HR/9 in 2020. As for this season, Lauer has a 1.64 ERA with a 10:2 K:BB across 11 innings. The Brewers pitching staff is currently decimated by injury, which could result in Lauer receiving another turn through the rotation Sunday in Miami.