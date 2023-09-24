Peralta (12-10) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks over three innings against Miami. He struck out four.

The Marlins peppered Peralta for nine hits, equaling his season-high last given up April 15 against San Diego. The results Sunday were highly unusual as the Brewers starting pitcher had produced a 2.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 99:16 K:BB over 70.2 innings in the second half before this outing. Perhaps the Marlins were able to take advantage of Peralta's average fastball velocity sitting at 93.5-mph, down a tick from its normal 94.5-mph. He looks to bounce back in his final start of the season, currently scheduled to be at home against the Cubs.