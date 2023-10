Peralta will start Game 2 of the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series matchup against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With Brandon Woodruff nursing a shoulder injury and out indefinitely, Peralta will be bumped up to start Wednesday. Peralta put up a 3.38 ERA and 0.83 WHIP through 26.2 innings across his final five starts of the regular season, though he surrendered four runs in just three frames during his most recent outing.