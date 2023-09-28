Peralta will not pitch this weekend against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta appeared lined up for Saturday's game versus Chicago, but the NL Central-champion Brewers will instead give him extended rest leading into the playoffs. The 27-year-old right-hander finishes with a 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 210:54 K:BB in 165.2 regular-season innings.