Peralta (12-9) took the loss Monday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out six.

Peralta's now allowed just one run in three of his last four starts while working to a 1.89 ERA in his last eight outings (47.2 innings). However, Willson Contreras' solo home run proved enough to stick Peralta with the loss Monday in a 1-0 defeat. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander sports a 3.71 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and 206:54 K:BB across 29 starts (162.2 innings) this season. Peralta's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Marlins this weekend in his next outing.