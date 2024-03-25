Mitchell underwent an X-ray Monday after suffering a hand injury during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell's hand swelled up a bit when he was jammed on a swing and the discomfort hadn't dissipated by Monday, necessitating him being sent for imaging. The Brewers are holding off on any final roster decisions until the get the results of Mitchell's X-ray. If healthy, Mitchell is projected for regular starts in right field and also looks to be in line to bat leadoff.