Urias went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.
Urias was productive from the No. 7 spot in the order, but he wasn't directly involved in generating runs. The infielder has gone 7-for-17 (.412) over his last five games, but it appears he's lost playing time. Urias now occupies the short side of a platoon, mostly at second base with the occasional look at third. The 25-year-old owns a .229/.329/.394 slash line for the year while adding 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 48 runs scored and a stolen base through 106 contests.