Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Moving to Double-A
Feliciano was promoted from High-A Carolina to Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.
Feliciano had a .273/.324/.477 slash line with 25 doubles, 19 homers and 81 RBI in 81 games to earn MVP honors in the Carolina League. One of the Brewers' top prospects, the 20-year-old is rewarded for his impressive campaign with the late-season promotion to Biloxi, where he's likely to begin the 2020 season.
More News
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Boosts home run total•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Continues impressing•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Hits walkoff homer•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Good to go for 2019 season•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Moved up to High-A level•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...