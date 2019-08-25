Feliciano was promoted from High-A Carolina to Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.

Feliciano had a .273/.324/.477 slash line with 25 doubles, 19 homers and 81 RBI in 81 games to earn MVP honors in the Carolina League. One of the Brewers' top prospects, the 20-year-old is rewarded for his impressive campaign with the late-season promotion to Biloxi, where he's likely to begin the 2020 season.

