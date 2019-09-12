Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Crushes two homers in return
Moustakas went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.
Moustakas returned to the starting nine after missing most of the last couple weeks with the wrist injury and blasted two homers, including a two-run shot in the ninth inning to break a 5-5 tie. The veteran infielder will play a pivotal role down the stretch for the Brewers, especially with Christian Yelich (kneecap) going down for the season Tuesday.
