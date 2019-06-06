Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Starting Sunday

Wainwright will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright originally lined up to start Saturday but will take an extra day following Wednesday's postponement. The 37-year-old fired eight two-hit innings versus the Cubs on Monday and will look to replicate that performance at Wrigley Field this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories