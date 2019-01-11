Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Agrees to deal with Cardinals
Leone and the Cardinals reached agreement on a one-year contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The terms of the deal are not yet public. Leone had some buzz last spring as a potential closer for the Cardinals but instead ended up with an injury-plagued season in which he posted a 4.50 ERA in 24 innings and did not record a single save.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Perfect in two outings since return•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Returns from 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Grabs win in rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Solid second rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Succesful in first rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Rehab assignment set•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...