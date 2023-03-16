site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Optioned to Memphis
Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Thursday.
The backup catcher role behind Willson Contreras will likely come down to Andrew Knizner and Tres Barrera. Herrera, 22, went 2-for-18 (.111) in his first taste of MLB action last year.
