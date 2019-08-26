Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Yields three runs in short outing

Wacha allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven in the win over Colorado. He did not factor in the decision.

Wacha was wildly inefficient Sunday, needing 113 pitches in his 4.2 innings of work. It was the most pitches he's thrown since April 16 while his ERA bumped up to 5.24. Looking for his first win since July, he'll face the Reds at home on Saturday.