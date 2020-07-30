Helsley fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday, allowing no hits or walks and recording two strikeouts.

The 26-year-old has picked up right where he left off during spring training and summer camp, as Wednesday marked his second scoreless effort in as many regular-season appearances thus far. Helsley should be a constant presence in later innings thanks to an impressive repertoire that includes a high-90s fastball, as well as an eye-catching rookie 2019 campaign during which he posted a 2-0 record and 2.95 ERA across 24 appearances.