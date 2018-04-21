Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Rehab assignment looming
Tuivailala (knee) will likely head for a rehab assignment sometime next week according to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, Steve Overbey of MLB.com reports.
Tuivailala headed to the disabled list last Saturday with his knee strain, but it appears his recovery is going well. The right-handed reliever has generated a 4.50 ERA across four innings over four appearances thus far this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Hits DL with knee strain•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Bounces back with strong outing•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Dominance persists Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Gives up go-ahead blast in loss•
-
Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Tagged with loss Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...