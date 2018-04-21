Tuivailala (knee) will likely head for a rehab assignment sometime next week according to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, Steve Overbey of MLB.com reports.

Tuivailala headed to the disabled list last Saturday with his knee strain, but it appears his recovery is going well. The right-handed reliever has generated a 4.50 ERA across four innings over four appearances thus far this season.

