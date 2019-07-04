Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Belts go-ahead homer
Edman launched a three-run home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
Edman came in to pinch hit for Kolten Wong in the ninth inning and launched a two-out, three-run homer off Roenis Elias to make it a 5-2 game. It was the second pinch-hit long ball for the rookie, who is batting .278/.297/.611 with three homers, seven runs scored and six RBI over 17 games.
