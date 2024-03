The Pirates released Anderson on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 reports.

Anderson entered the Pirates' camp as a non-roster invitee and looked sharp with a 2.45 ERA and 0.73 WHIP across 11 innings, but he will ultimately miss out on the team's Opening Day roster. The 36-year-old righty may receive attention in free agency from teams in search of organizational starter depth, but a 6.19 ERA since 2020 could cause some hesitance.