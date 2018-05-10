Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in five Wednesday
Rizzo went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 13-4 win over the Marlins.
Despite a .210/.282/.371 slash line on the season, Rizzo has been able to stay productive with 13 runs and 19 RBI in 25 games. He's hitting .355 (11-for-31) over his last seven contests with four of his five homers on the season, though, and the first baseman's batting average should climb quickly now that he's busted out of his slump.
