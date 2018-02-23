Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Will play in Saturday's spring game

Rizzo (personal) will take the field against the Rangers on Saturday for the club's second Cactus League contest, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo stepped away from the Cubs' camp for a few days in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where he graduated from in 2007. The first baseman returned to Chicago's spring training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. and will ready to go moving forward.