Morrow (elbow) will throw a long-toss sesion Friday and a bullpen session Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Morrow is still not expected to be ready for game action until May, but his recovery from November elbow surgery continues to move forward without setbacks. While he's out, Pedro Strop is expected to handle the ninth inning, though Strop is dealing with a mild right hamstring strain. Carl Edwards and Steve Cishek would be the next men up should Strop also be forced to miss time.

