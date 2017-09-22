Play

Happ is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday.

Happ will stay on the bench for the second straight game while Jon Jay receives another start in center. Over the course of September, Happ is hitting .241/.300/.389 with two home runs, 11 RBI and 25 strikeouts.

