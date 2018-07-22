Happ is starting in center field and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Happ started the first game of Saturday's doubleheader then hit the bench for the nightcap, so Cubs manager Joe Maddon will rotate the 23-year-old back in there Sunday, with Albert Almora taking a seat. Happ is slashing .255/.380/.457 this season with 12 home runs, and he and Almora figure to continue splitting time in center field the rest of the way.