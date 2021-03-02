Manager David Ross confirmed that Happ will be his leadoff hitter this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This seemed likely coming into spring training, and now it has the manager's public backing. Anthony Rizzo led off Monday's Cactus League opener with Happ out of the lineup, but Happ should be back in there soon, and the 26-year-old will attempt to power the Cubs from atop the lineup all season. He's coming off a strong 2020 campaign in which he slashed .258/.361/.505 with 12 home runs in 57 games.