Vargas had his contract selected by the Cubs on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 30-year-old missed out on Chicago's Opening Day roster but will now receive a big-league opportunity after Nick Madrigal (back) was placed on the injured list. Vargas should serve as infield depth while Madrigal is unavailable.
