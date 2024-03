Taillon (back) will throw one inning of live batting practice Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He'll then face hitters again Friday and, if that goes well, will make an appearance in a minor-league game after that. Taillon is expected to be sidelined until at least mid-April with his back injury, and a clearer timetable for his return won't be available until he makes some rehab appearances.