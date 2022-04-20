Villar will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Villar has now picked up starts at third base over Patrick Wisdom in consecutive games. After going 1-for-5 in Tuesday's 6-5 loss while the Rays deployed a lefty primary pitcher (Josh Fleming), Villar gets the nod over Wisdom on Wednesday with a right-hander (Drew Rasmussen) on the bump for the opposition. It's unclear if Villar will permanently remain ahead of Wisdom in the pecking order, but he looks to be manager David Ross' favored option for the time being.