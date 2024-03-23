Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Steele (knee) is still scheduled to start for the Cubs on Opening Day against Texas, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Steele's status for the first game of the season had been in question after he took a hard comebacker off his left knee Friday against San Francisco. However, he only suffered a bruise as a result of the incident, and his knee doesn't seem to be bothering him enough to keep him off the mound. Steele owns a 4.91 ERA through 11 spring innings and will be making the first Opening Day start of his career Thursday.