The Cubs placed Steele on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Steele had to leave Thursday's game against Texas after injuring his hamstring while fielding a bunt attempt. He will be eligible to return from the IL on April 13, but it remains unclear whether or not Steele will need to spend more than the 15-day minimum on the injured list. Ben Brown will come up from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move to fill the void in the Cubs' rotation.