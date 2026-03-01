default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Steele (elbow) had his last visit with Dr. Keith Meister and was fully cleared for throwing Sunday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

The left-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions with limited parameters since mid-January, but he's now been cleared to incorporate his full repertoire. Steele is aiming to return to the big-league rotation in May or June, which he appears to be on track for. He'll need a build up his throwing program significantly before embarking on a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment.

More News