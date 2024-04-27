Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Steele (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Counsell didn't say how many starts the Cubs want Steele to make in the minors, but the 28-year-old southpaw is likely in for multiple rehab outings after sitting out roughly a month due to a strained left hamstring. Assuming his assignment goes smoothly, Steele will likely return to Chicago's rotation toward the middle of May.