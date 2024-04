Steele (hamstring) went through pitchers' fielding practice Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Steele was fielding a ball back on Opening Day when suffered a strained left hamstring which sent him to the injured list, so this was an important step. He also threw a live batting practice session Sunday. Assuming he gets through Tuesday's workout with no problems, Steele should be cleared to begin a rehab assignment.