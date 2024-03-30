Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that he expects Steele (hamstring) to miss the entire month of April, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Steele was officially diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Saturday, and the Cubs will hold off on starting his throwing program until he is able to walk without limping. An exact timetable for the left-hander's return will likely have to wait until he starts throwing again, but Counsell noted that he expects Steele to rejoin the rotation sometime during May. In the meantime, his spot will be given to Ben Brown, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.