Cubs' Kris Bryant: Taking dry swings

Bryant (shoulder) took dry swings Friday but has yet to take part in batting practice, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Bryant has been out since late July with left shoulder inflammation. The Cubs are being cautious with their young star, wanting to make sure he's back to 100 percent before bringing him back to the team. He doesn't appear to be on the brink of returning, as he'll still need a few days of batting practice before he's ready to go.